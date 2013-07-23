VIENNA, July 23 Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria will need more state aid on top of almost 3 billion euros ($4 billion) it has already received or agreed, its chairman said.

The bank, nationalised in 2009, is the subject of a dispute between Austria and the European Union, which is examining the legality of the aid in view of what it considers too-slow progress in restructuring and asset sales.

Chairman Klaus Liebscher told Austrian ORF radio in an interview broadcast on Tuesday the bank would report a loss of at least half its authorised capital of 970 million euros for the first half of the year.

"It is not foreseeable at this point how much more the bank will need," he said.

The Austrian government will sign off later on Tuesday on a capital injection of another 700 million euros for Hypo, which overstretched itself with a decade of expansion in southeastern Europe before the 2008 financial crisis struck.

The bank has already received more than 2 billion euros from the state. It has managed to agree the sale of its domestic banking business in Austria, which is expected to close this year, but still has its southeastern European and Italian units on the block.

Hypo's chief executive quit earlier this month, following the departure of its previous chairman in June.

The European Commission is expected to decide in the autumn on whether to approve a new restructuring plan Austria has submitted for Hypo, which includes the 700 million euros in aid to allow the bank to meet its capital requirements.

A "bad bank" is likely to be spun off from Hypo to house its toxic assets, but not before national elections in September.

Liebscher said no final decision had been taken on a bad bank, and that it could involve private investors.

"I expect we will work on various options until the end of August or the beginning of September," he said. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)