VIENNA Nov 29 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo
Alpe Adria got another 250 million euro ($340
million) tranche of state aid on Friday, it said, again tapping
public funds to avoid breaching minimum capital levels.
Hypo had said last week it needed 1.05 billion euros in
extra state aid this year. Part would come from a direct
injection of cash and the rest by issuing more non-voting
capital.
The central bank said earlier that Austria would not let
Hypo Alpe Adria go bust, after a newspaper reported
that a top government adviser favoured the idea.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)