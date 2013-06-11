VIENNA, June 11 The creation of a publicly-supported bad bank to help restructure troubled Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria's now seems inevitable and should put the bank on track to recover, future chairman Klaus Liebscher said on Monday.

Liebscher, a former Austrian Central Bank governor, is due to take over on June 21 after the resignation of Hypo Alpe's last chairman over the way the nationalised bank's rescue was being handled.

Hypo was stopped in its tracks by the financial crisis after a decade of unbridled expansion into southeastern Europe. It is trying to limit losses for the state by selling off its operating units and cleaning up the balance sheet.

Austria is now in intensive discussions with the European Commission about the legality of more than 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in state aid it has given Hypo, and is under pressure to come up with a new plan to restructure faster.

"I expect we will not avoid a bad bank. It is a sensible solution," Liebscher told ORF radio late on Monday.

He said he had received "constructive signals" from the Austrian Finance Ministry for such a solution, but did not believe it could be put into effect before national elections that are due by September.

Finance Minister Maria Fekter told journalists on Tuesday that various options would be considered, but declined to comment on details. She said she was confident the talks with Brussels would have a good outcome.

"There are various proposals on the table. They will be examined," she said as she arrived for the government's weekly cabinet meeting.

"I consider it the order of the day to proceed with a steady hand," she said. "It is necessary to steer this tanker into calmer waters." ($1 = 0.7579 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Patrick Graham)