VIENNA Oct 29 Private equity firm Advent International has agreed terms in principle with Austria to buy nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria Bank International's Balkans network, two sources close to the sale process said on Wednesday.

While a contract was not yet signed, "it's a done deal," one of the sources said without giving financial terms for the sale that Austria says needs to be finished before the end of October.

The sale still required formal approval, the sources said.

The finance ministry and Advent declined comment.

Advent, which has teamed up with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to seek the business, emerged last month as the lead bidder.

The Balkans network had total assets of 8.5 billion euros ($10.8 billion) at the end of June and made a first-half loss of 4.3 million euros.

The network, comprising banks and leasing operations in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro, has a book value of about 500 million euros.

The European Commission last year ordered Austria to find a buyer for the Balkans network by mid-2015 in return for approving state aid for Hypo Alpe Adria.

Austria had to nationalise Hypo in 2009 after a decade of breakneck expansion at home and in the former Yugoslavia. Hypo's Balkan network, its prime asset, is being sold, while its other assets are being put into a bad bank.

Deutsche Bank is advising Austria on the sale.

(1 US dollar = 0.7838 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber. Editing by Jane Merriman)