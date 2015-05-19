VIENNA May 19 The sale of defunct Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria's Balkans network to private equity firm Advent International and the EBRD has hit a snag over whether the unit can expand its savings deposits business as planned.

Austria agreed in December to sell the network to Advent and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for up to 200 million euros ($224 million) in a deal that is supposed to close by the end of June.

But Austria's five deposit insurance schemes have raised objections about potential risks from insuring deposits at the Balkans business, which is run from an Austria-based holding company, newspaper Der Standard reported on Tuesday.

"We will study the objections closely and then decide," Financial Market Authority (FMA) co-head Helmut Ettl told a news conference when asked about the issue.

The FMA, which coordinates bank supervision with the central bank, needs to approve widening the concession for the network, which includes banks and leasing companies in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia.

Advent was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Clarke)