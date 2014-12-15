* BayernLB was duped, but not damaged in MAPS case-judge

* Now-nationalised Hypo being wound down

* Other Hypo/BayernLB cases still pending (Adds judge comments, background)

VIENNA, Dec 15 BayernLB lost a court case seeking compensation from a staff foundation at Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria over the German bank's allegations that it was duped in 2007 into buying Hypo, the Austria Press Agency (APA) reported.

BayernLB had used the suit against the MAPS foundation - which owned a small stake in Hypo Alpe Adria - as a test case for potentially seeking damages from other former owners of the bank, which Austria nationalised in 2009 and is now being wound down.

BayernLB had sought 10 million euros ($12.4 million) in the MAPS case, a small sum compared with billions of euros at stake in a string of other court cases around the German bank's purchase of the Austrian lender and its subsequent nationalisation.

BayernLB's Hypo misadventure has cost German taxpayers at least 3.7 billion euros so far. It is challenging a law Austria passed this year requiring the German bank to contribute another 800 million euros to Hypo's wind-down costs.

A spokesman for Vienna's commercial court confirmed on Monday a verdict had been reached in the MAPS case but would give no details.

APA quoted Judge Charlotte Schillhammer as saying that BayernLB had in fact been misled when purchasing MAPS' shares, but that it had suffered no apparent damage. BayernLB has four weeks to appeal against the ruling, APA said.

A spokesman for BayernLB in Munich said the bank was confident that further court action would change the judgment to make clear that BayernLB might not have bought the shares if it had known about the "deception".

