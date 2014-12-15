* BayernLB was duped, but not damaged in MAPS case-judge
* Now-nationalised Hypo being wound down
* Other Hypo/BayernLB cases still pending
(Adds judge comments, background)
VIENNA, Dec 15 BayernLB lost a court
case seeking compensation from a staff foundation at Austrian
lender Hypo Alpe Adria over the German bank's allegations that
it was duped in 2007 into buying Hypo, the Austria Press Agency
(APA) reported.
BayernLB had used the suit against the MAPS foundation -
which owned a small stake in Hypo Alpe Adria - as a
test case for potentially seeking damages from other former
owners of the bank, which Austria nationalised in 2009 and is
now being wound down.
BayernLB had sought 10 million euros ($12.4 million) in the
MAPS case, a small sum compared with billions of euros at stake
in a string of other court cases around the German bank's
purchase of the Austrian lender and its subsequent
nationalisation.
BayernLB's Hypo misadventure has cost German taxpayers at
least 3.7 billion euros so far. It is challenging a law Austria
passed this year requiring the German bank to contribute another
800 million euros to Hypo's wind-down costs.
A spokesman for Vienna's commercial court confirmed on
Monday a verdict had been reached in the MAPS case but would
give no details.
APA quoted Judge Charlotte Schillhammer as saying that
BayernLB had in fact been misled when purchasing MAPS' shares,
but that it had suffered no apparent damage. BayernLB has four
weeks to appeal against the ruling, APA said.
A spokesman for BayernLB in Munich said the bank was
confident that further court action would change the judgment to
make clear that BayernLB might not have bought the shares if it
had known about the "deception".
($1 = 0.8052 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Joern Poltz in Munich;
Editing by Michael Shields)