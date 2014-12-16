* Cabinet clears ministry to sue BayernLB

* Finance minister sees slim chance of quick settlement (Adds comments from news conference)

By Michael Shields

VIENNA, Dec 16 Austria's government gave the finance ministry approval on Tuesday to sue German bank BayernLB for compensation over the 2009 nationalisation of lender Hypo Alpe Adria, setting the stage for another legal battle with Bavaria.

At stake is who pays for an expensive clean-up at Hypo, a former BayernLB unit that hit the wall after a decade of unbridled expansion at home and in the Balkans.

Barring legal extensions, Austria will lose the right to sue over the issue at the end of December.

Austria alleges BayernLB misled it about the true state of Hypo, which is now being wound down at huge expense to Austrian taxpayers, pushing up state debt and the 2014 budget deficit at a time when the economy is flagging.

Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling has said he intends to file the suit by year-end unless negotiations with BayernLB bear fruit, a prospect he saw as slim.

"At the moment... it does not appear that we will come to a result in the short term," he told reporters before a cabinet meeting that cleared him to pursue legal action.

BayernLB lost a lawsuit in Vienna on Monday against one of Hypo's former owners. It had alleged it was duped into buying the bank in 2007, a deal that has cost German taxpayers more than 3.7 billion euros ($4.64 billion).

State-controlled BayernLB is trying to recoup 2.4 billion euros in loans to Hypo that Austria sees as equity. It is also challenging a law Austria passed this year that forces BayernLB to contribute 800 million euros to Hypo's wind-down costs.

Austria has since turned Hypo into a "bad bank" that aims to wind down its remaining assets over time. It is trying to sell Hypo's Balkans network in a deal that it reopened last month.

Schelling gave no details on the Balkans sale, for which financial sources said binding offers were due on Wednesday.

Hypo had agreed in principle to sell the asset to private equity group Advent International and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development before changing course.

Reopening the sale allowed a group of Bulgarian investors, backed by Russian financial group VTB, and Russian investor Igor Kim's Expobank back into the hunt.

The European Commission has set a deadline of mid-2015 for signing a sale of the Balkan network, last valued at 89 million euros.

($1 = 0.7973 euros) (Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber; editing by John Stonestreet)