VIENNA Dec 19 Austria sued BayernLB
for 3.5 billion euros ($4.3 billion) on Friday, alleging the
German bank misled it over the true financial state of its Hypo
Alpe Adria unit when Vienna nationalised the ailing Austrian
lender in 2009.
The suit opens a new front in a web of litigation over who
pays for the mess at Hypo, whose near-collapse after a decade of
breakneck expansion at home and in the Balkans has already cost
taxpayers in both countries billions of euros.
Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said the
state sued after settlement negotiations with Bavaria failed,
but he remained open to talks.
"After deep reflection we had no choice but to submit this
legal action effective today," he told reporters, saying the
amount Vienna seeks is what BayernLB should have paid at the
time of the nationalisation.
A suit in Munich seeking the return of funds repaid to
BayernLB after the state takeover is unaffected by the latest
suit in Vienna, which also has no bearing on the current
wind-down of Hypo or the sale of its Balkans network, Schelling
said.
A spokesman for state-controlled BayernLB in Munich said it
had not yet seen the suit: "BayernLB takes note of this and is
unperturbed by such a suit," he said.
Friday's move comes just days after BayernLB itself sued in
Vienna to recover from Austria 2.4 billion euros in funding it
made to its Hypo unit before it was nationalised. Austria
contends the financing has to be treated as an equity injection
rather than a loan given the dire straits Hypo was in.
Hypo, which has sucked in 5.5 billion euros of Austrian
state aid, is being wound down at even more expense to Austrian
taxpayers, pushing up state debt and the 2014 budget deficit at
a time when the economy is flagging.
BayernLB lost a lawsuit in Vienna on Monday against one of
Hypo's former owners. It had alleged it was duped into buying
the bank in 2007, a deal that has cost German taxpayers more
than 3.7 billion euros.
BayernLB is also fighting a controversial Austrian law
forcing it to chip in 800 million euros to Hypo wind-down costs.
Relations between traditional allies Vienna and Munich are
at a low ebb, with ties strained as well by German plans to
charge foreigners to use motorways and threats to limit flights
at Salzburg airport given the noise they make over Germany.
($1 = 0.8147 euros)
