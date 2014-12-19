* Lawsuit in Vienna alleges BayernLB misled Austria

* Latest in string of legal action over Hypo nationalisation (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA Dec 19 Austria sued BayernLB for 3.5 billion euros ($4.3 billion) on Friday, alleging the German bank misled it over the true financial state of its Hypo Alpe Adria unit when Vienna nationalised the ailing Austrian lender in 2009.

The suit opens a new front in a web of litigation over who pays for the mess at Hypo, whose near-collapse after a decade of breakneck expansion at home and in the Balkans has already cost taxpayers in both countries billions of euros.

Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said the state sued after settlement negotiations with Bavaria failed, but he remained open to talks.

"After deep reflection we had no choice but to submit this legal action effective today," he told reporters, saying the amount Vienna seeks is what BayernLB should have paid at the time of the nationalisation.

A suit in Munich seeking the return of funds repaid to BayernLB after the state takeover is unaffected by the latest suit in Vienna, which also has no bearing on the current wind-down of Hypo or the sale of its Balkans network, Schelling said.

A spokesman for state-controlled BayernLB in Munich said it had not yet seen the suit: "BayernLB takes note of this and is unperturbed by such a suit," he said.

Friday's move comes just days after BayernLB itself sued in Vienna to recover from Austria 2.4 billion euros in funding it made to its Hypo unit before it was nationalised. Austria contends the financing has to be treated as an equity injection rather than a loan given the dire straits Hypo was in.

Hypo, which has sucked in 5.5 billion euros of Austrian state aid, is being wound down at even more expense to Austrian taxpayers, pushing up state debt and the 2014 budget deficit at a time when the economy is flagging.

BayernLB lost a lawsuit in Vienna on Monday against one of Hypo's former owners. It had alleged it was duped into buying the bank in 2007, a deal that has cost German taxpayers more than 3.7 billion euros.

BayernLB is also fighting a controversial Austrian law forcing it to chip in 800 million euros to Hypo wind-down costs.

Relations between traditional allies Vienna and Munich are at a low ebb, with ties strained as well by German plans to charge foreigners to use motorways and threats to limit flights at Salzburg airport given the noise they make over Germany.

($1 = 0.8147 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)