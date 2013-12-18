MUNICH/VIENNA Dec 18 German landesbank BayernLB
has agreed to waive its veto and let nationalised
Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria sell its domestic
banking unit to a British investor, a spokesman for the
Munich-based bank said on Wednesday.
The move paves the way for a sale within days.
Austria had to take over Hypo Alpe Adria from BayernLB in
2009 to avoid a collapse that would have sent shock waves
through central and eastern Europe, but the German bank still
has a say in strategic decisions at ailing Hypo.
Hypo agreed in May to sell its domestic business to
London-based investor Sanjeev Kanoria for 65.5 million euros
($90 million), the first step in a break-up demanded by the
European Commission as a consequence of the bank's rescue.
It is also winding down an Italian unit while it readies the
sale by mid-2015 of its Balkan network, which the bank sees as
its prime asset.
($1=0.7283 euros)
