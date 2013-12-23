VIENNA Dec 23 Austria and German bank BayernLB
have put off again legal action over the 2009 purchase of lender
Hypo Alpe Adria, a deal which Vienna has threatened
to try to have unwound in court, the finance ministry said on
Monday.
Austria had to take over Hypo to avoid a collapse that would
have sent shockwaves through central and eastern Europe, but has
for months been mulling a lawsuit, alleging that the Bavarian
bank misled it over the severity of Hypo's problems.
BayernLB, majority owned by the German state of Bavaria,
denies this.
The Austrian state bought Klagenfurt-based Hypo, operating
mainly in the Balkans, for 1 euro ($1.37) a year after Lehman
Brothers folded, triggering the global financial crisis. It has
cost taxpayers 4.8 billion euros in aid to keep it afloat so
far.
The finance ministry in Vienna said former Hypo owner
BayernLB had agreed to extend the statute of
limitations - or time limit - for filing such a suit until the
end of 2014. A year ago it had put the deadline back until the
end of 2013.
"BayernLB has waived the statute of limitations so that we
have all options available and can review further steps calmly.
Our goal remains the best solution in the interests of taxpayers
and the financial centre (Austria)," a ministry spokeswoman said
by text message.
In Munich, a BayernLB spokesman confirmed the information.
Loss-making Hypo is trying to shrink back to health, but its
chronic need for aid is hurting Austria's efforts to cut state
debt and deficits.
BayernLB had bought Hypo from the Austrian province of
Carinthia and private investors in 2007 for 1.7 billion euros -
an acquisition it later claimed it was duped into making.
The German bank ended up taking a 3.7 billion euro hit on
the deal and is still pursuing legal action over the deal.
($1 = 0.7315 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna and Joern Poltz in
Munich; Editing by Louise Ireland)