VIENNA Nov 27 German bank BayernLB has objected to Austria's handling of the planned sale of Hypo Alpe Adria's Balkans network, dealing a setback to Vienna's campaign to wind down the bank it had to nationalise in 2009.

Austria had hoped to get BayernLB's approval this week for the deal and could sue if the German bank -- Hypo's former owner -- blocks it.

BayernLB did not comment directly on the planned sale of Hypo's Balkans network to private equity group Advent International and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

However, it objected to Austria's move to sell the network to state holding company FIMBAG prior to the Advent/EBRD deal -- something which Vienna has said was needed to facilitate the winding down of the rest of Hypo.

BayernLB said on Thursday the sale to FIMBAG was "unacceptable", arguing it overrode the German bank's right to veto deals involving Hypo and damaged both Hypo and BayernLB as its creditor.

BayernLB sold Hypo to Austria for a token sum in a nationalisation that staved off Hypo's collapse after a decade of breakneck expansion at home and in the Balkans.

BayernLB can block major restructuring at Hypo, which has turned itself into a "bad bank" called Heta Asset Resolution to wind down assets while selling its Balkans network as mandated by the European Commission in return for allowing state aid.

BayernLB said in a statement it had no ties to FIMBAG so could not comment on its plans to sell the asset on to Advent and the EBRD.

It also renewed its claim on 2.4 billion euros ($3 billion) of loans that the German bank left with Hypo at the time of the nationalisation. Austria has refused to pay, saying the money had to be treated as equity given Hypo's severe problems.

The Balkans network, now known as Hypo Group Alpe Adria AG, has a book value of 89 million euros after several writedowns. It comprises a network of banks and leasing companies in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia.

($1 = 0.8007 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Mark Potter)