VIENNA May 20 Ex-Dresdner Bank chief Herbert
Walter will get a new supervisory board for nationalised
Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria this week, the Austrian
finance ministry said on Tuesday.
Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger said Walter needed a
new team to tackle the ailing bank's problems with a fresh eye.
He had named the veteran German banker and restructuring expert
as the future chairman in March.
Hypo, which was nationalised in 2009 after a decade of
over-ambitious expansion in the Balkans pushed it to the brink
of bankruptcy, has cost Austrian taxpayers more than 5 billion
euros ($6.86 billion) in state aid so far.
The costs of winding it down are estimated at another 4
billion euros this year, pushing Austria's public debt to a
record 79.2 percent of gross domestic product and delaying its
plan to return to a structurally balanced budget.
"A new team should tackle the new chapter in Hypo's
history," Spindelegger said in a statement. "The new team should
go approach the challenge of its task with a fresh perspective,
impartially and without being influenced by politics."
He said the four current members of Hypo's supervisory
board, not including labour representatives, would step down as
Hypo prepared to transfer its 18 billion euros of toxic assets
into a bad bank.
The new board members will be named on Friday.
Walter will replace Rudolf Scholten, the bank's caretaker
chairman since February, when ex-central banker Klaus Liebscher
threw in the towel over continual, public criticism of how the
bank was run and plans for its future.
Liebscher took over last June from Johannes Ditz, who quit
over differences with the government over the bank's strategy.
