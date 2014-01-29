VIENNA Jan 29 Austria has earmarked 1 billion
euros ($1.4 billion) this year for potential aid for ailing
state lender Hypo Alpe Adria, Finance Minister
Michael Spindelegger said on Wednesday.
It remains to be seen how much of this might actually be
covered by contributions from commercial lenders being asked to
support a "bad bank" that would absorb toxic assets from the
nationalised lender, he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
"We have set aside 1 billion euros in the budget this year
for what concerns Hypo. Now we will see in the negotiations what
we might be able to bill the banks for, but this is a matter of
negotiations," Spindelegger said.
Austria has not yet unveiled a 2014 budget, which was
delayed by elections in September and protracted coalition talks
that led to a new government only in December.
The government said this week it wanted commercial banks to
help shoulder the burden of around 13 billion euros in dud
loans, leases and real estate at Hypo, which Austria had to
nationalise in 2009 to avoid a collapse that would have sent
shock waves across Europe.
The alternative would be establishing a state-owned vehicle
to wind down toxic assets, a step which could boost state debt
to around 80 percent of economic output and set off alarm bells
at ratings agencies.
Under a restructuring plan agreed last year with the
European Commission, Austria can give Hypo 5.4 billion euros in
capital from 2013 to 2017, including between 400 million and 900
million in 2014. Of the total, 3.65 billion remains unused.
Should banks such as Erste Group, Raiffeisen Bank
International or Bank Austria take part in
the "bad bank" plan, their contributions could go toward funds
that support ailing peers, an approach that Europe had agreed to
adopt in any event, Spindelegger noted.
Banks in the past have expressed scepticism about taking
part unless they get something in return, primarily a reduction
in the special bank levy that Austria imposed to help recoup
funds it spent propping up lenders during the financial crisis.
