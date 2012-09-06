(Corrects to show in second bullet point and paragraph 4 that 12.67 percent was the capital ratio target based on its portfolio as of April 30, not the ratio it achieved by April 30)

* Higher capital target of 2.19 bln eur by end-March 2013

* New capital ratio target 12.67 pct

* Italian, Slovenian units already met capital ratio targets

VIENNA, Sept 6 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has been told to raise more capital than previously expected to be able to cope with potential shocks, but has been given more time as it struggles to wind down toxic assets and divest banking units.

The bank said on Thursday it had now been told by Austria's financial regulator to raise 2.19 billion euros ($2.76 billion) by end-March 2013, versus its previous target of 1.5 billion euros by the end of 2012.

"The value now stipulated by the FMA is based above all on the new, conservative estimate of credit risk because of the recession, and the increasingly tense situation in financial markets," Hypo Alpe Adria said in a statement.

The bank said its target was now a capital ratio of 12.67 percent, based on its portfolio as of end-April 2012. Its previous target set by the FMA, Austria's central bank and markets watchdog, was 12.04 percent by end-2012, Hypo said.

Austria took over Carinthia-based Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse that would have sent shock waves through the region. The bank is now trying to shrink itself back to health and sell off banking units in Austria, Italy and southeastern Europe.

Hypo said it had already met the FMA's targets of a capital ratio of 10.0 percent for its Italian unit and 9.0 percent for its Slovenian unit.

The bank said it now had until Sept. 28 to put its case to the FMA.

