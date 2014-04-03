VIENNA, April 3 Nationalised Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria on Thurdsay called for a capital increase of 750 million euros ($1.03 billion) by the Austrian government, its sole shareholder.

Hypo said it would hold an extraordinary general meeting on April 9 to approve the measure, which would ensure it met its capital ratios required by regulators. ($1 = 0.7291 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)