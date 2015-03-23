VIENNA, March 23 Austrian prosecutors have begun preliminary checks into whether the central bank acted properly in 2008 when signing off on state aid to Hypo Alpe Adria a year before Austria nationalised the ailing lender.

The process follows a complaint from a right-wing political party that is no longer in parliament. It centres on the Austrian National Bank's description of Hypo as "not distressed" which helped pave the way for it to receive a capital injection from the state.

While it is not clear whether the checks will lead to a criminal investigation, they add an extra level of scrutiny to the hunt for who bears responsibility for Austria's worst post-war financial scandal.

Parliament is investigating the costly mess at Hypo, which has swallowed 5.5 billion euros ($5.99 billion) in state aid and strained ties with the German state of Bavaria, whose BayernLB bank owned Hypo before the nationalisation.

"We are reviewing whether there are any indications at all of criminal behaviour. It is a kind of preliminary examination because prosecutors can take steps only if they suspect criminal activity," a spokesman for the prosecutors' white-collar crime unit said, confirming a report by newspaper Der Standard.

A central bank spokesman said: "We have no comment on actions of the prosecutor. But with regard to our evaluation of HGAA (Hypo Group Alpe Adria) back in 2008 we still consider it as a reasonable judgment at a very difficult time."

The central bank has long defended its move to use neither standard EU definition of Hypo as "sound" or "distressed", noting BayernLB had also injected funds into the bank whose Balkan network made it too important to be allowed to fail.

The white-collar crime unit in Vienna is also making initial checks of whether Austria improperly delayed creating a "bad bank" to wind down Hypo assets, a step it took only last year.

The FMA watchdog stepped in this month to take control of the Heta bad bank and suspend its debt repayments after the state refused to plug a capital hole that outside auditors detected at the wind-down vehicle.

The white-collar crime unit is also investigating Hypo's 2009 balance sheet at the request of the FMA.

Prosecutors in Hypo's home province of Carinthia are looking into events surrounding the 2009 nationalisation. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Janet Lawrence)