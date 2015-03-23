VIENNA, March 23 Austrian prosecutors have begun
preliminary checks into whether the central bank acted properly
in 2008 when signing off on state aid to Hypo Alpe Adria a year
before Austria nationalised the ailing lender.
The process follows a complaint from a right-wing political
party that is no longer in parliament. It centres on the
Austrian National Bank's description of Hypo as "not distressed"
which helped pave the way for it to receive a capital injection
from the state.
While it is not clear whether the checks will lead to a
criminal investigation, they add an extra level of scrutiny to
the hunt for who bears responsibility for Austria's worst
post-war financial scandal.
Parliament is investigating the costly mess at Hypo, which
has swallowed 5.5 billion euros ($5.99 billion) in state aid and
strained ties with the German state of Bavaria, whose BayernLB
bank owned Hypo before the nationalisation.
"We are reviewing whether there are any indications at all
of criminal behaviour. It is a kind of preliminary examination
because prosecutors can take steps only if they suspect criminal
activity," a spokesman for the prosecutors' white-collar crime
unit said, confirming a report by newspaper Der Standard.
A central bank spokesman said: "We have no comment on
actions of the prosecutor. But with regard to our evaluation of
HGAA (Hypo Group Alpe Adria) back in 2008 we still consider it
as a reasonable judgment at a very difficult time."
The central bank has long defended its move to use neither
standard EU definition of Hypo as "sound" or "distressed",
noting BayernLB had also injected funds into the bank whose
Balkan network made it too important to be allowed to fail.
The white-collar crime unit in Vienna is also making initial
checks of whether Austria improperly delayed creating a "bad
bank" to wind down Hypo assets, a step it took only last year.
The FMA watchdog stepped in this month to take control of
the Heta bad bank and suspend its debt repayments
after the state refused to plug a capital hole that outside
auditors detected at the wind-down vehicle.
The white-collar crime unit is also investigating Hypo's
2009 balance sheet at the request of the FMA.
Prosecutors in Hypo's home province of Carinthia are looking
into events surrounding the 2009 nationalisation.
