BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint qtrly revenue S$705.8 million
* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, April 2 Austria's Constitutional Court said on Thursday that individual banks, insurers and other investors affected by a law imposing losses on junior creditors of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria could not take their case directly to the high court but must proceed through lower courts first.
The verdict affects investors including BayernLB and insurer Uniqa. The court also made clear it would decide on the merits of the case by September or October. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)
May 10 Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for banks in Canada for 2017 and beyond, could lead to a deterioration in the banks' asset quality, including increasing private-sector debt.