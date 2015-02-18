VIENNA Feb 18 Austria's Constitutional Court expects to rule later this year on a law imposing losses on some holders of nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria's subordinated debt, it said on Wednesday.

The court will this week begin reviewing more than 30 challenges to a law adopted in 2014 amid public outcry over the costs of winding Hypo down. A final verdict is due around the end of October, a spokesman for the court said.

Austria nationalised the bank in 2009 from Germany's BayernLB to stave off a collapse.

Nearly a year ago, Vienna decided to wind down most of the ailing lender via a "bad bank" vehicle called Heta Asset Resolution rather than let it go bust.

It then entered uncharted territory for debt markets by wiping out nearly 900 million euros ($1 billion) in subordinated debt, despite guarantees from Hypo's home province of Carinthia. The law also seized 800 million euros from BayernLB to help cover wind-down costs.

Two lower courts handling Hypo claims, 73 opposition members of parliament and several Hypo investors including banks and insurance companies have gone to the high court for a decision on the matter.

Battles over Hypo's nationalisation are being played out in other courts as well. In December, Austria sued BayernLB for 3.5 billion euros, alleging the German bank misled it over the true financial state of Hypo in 2009.

The suit opened a new front in a web of litigation over who pays for the mess at Hypo, whose near-failure after a decade of breakneck expansion at home and in the Balkans has already cost taxpayers in both Germany and Austria billions of euros.

The future of Heta remains uncertain as well. The finance ministry has hired outside auditors to value assets and liabilities on its roughly 18 billion euro balance sheet before deciding the best way to proceed.

($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by David Holmes and Liisa Tuhkanen)