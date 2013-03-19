VIENNA, March 19 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria said on Tuesday its domestic unit, which it wants to sell, increased profits last year as restructuring measures took effect.

Hypo Alpe Adria Austria's 2012 operating profit rose by two-thirds to 17 million euros ($22 million), while its net profit was boosted by a one-off effect of about 40 million euros from cancelling hybrid bonds to 48 million euros.

The parent company is trying to shrink itself back to health by selling assets after a decade of expansion into the Balkans that pushed it to the brink of involvency. It hopes to sell its Austrian unit this year as a first step.

It is pleading with the European Union for enough time to sell assets at a fair price, after Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia warned the pace and scale of the restructuring were not sufficient. .

The bank also plans to sell off its units in Italy and southeastern Europe.

Hypo, whose restructuring plan is currently under review by the EU, was nationalised in 2008. The Austrian government guaranteed a billion-euro hybrid bond and injected 500 million euros into the bank late last year.

The Austrian unit said on Tuesday the value of its assets shrank to 3.9 billion euros by the end of 2012 from 5.7 billion a year earlier as it transferred non-strategic assets to the parent group.

($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)