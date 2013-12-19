VIENNA Dec 19 Hypo Alpe Adria AG, the
domestic banking unit of Austrian nationalised lender Hypo Alpe
Adria International just sold to a British-Indian
investor, said it aims to build bridges to develop business
between Europe and India.
The bank said it would strengthen its existing business in
retail banking and the financing of public projects in its home
province of Carinthia, but also aimed to become a trade bank for
European exporters to India and Indian firms in Europe.
The 66 million-euro ($91 million) sale is so far the only
successful disposal of a unit of Hypo Alpe Adria International,
which is committed to a wind-down or sale of its operations in
the Balkans and Italy by an agreement with the European Union.
Hypo Alpe Adria AG said its acquisition by Anadi Financial
Holdings closed on Thursday, following the agreement of German
landesbank BayernLB - a former owner of Hypo Alpe
Adria International - to waive its veto.
"I am very pleased that the deal is finally done," said
Sanjeev Kanoria, a London-based investor who set up the Anadi
holding company to make the Austrian acquisition, and whose
brothers run India's Srei infrastructure finance.
Hypo Alpe Adria International has received 4.8 billion euros
so far in aid from the Austrian government, after driving itself
to the brink of insolvency by using guarantees from Carinthia to
fuel unbridled expansion abroad.
The bank named Martin Czurda, a 54-year-old Austrian banker
who previously held senior positions at Raiffeisen Zentralbank
and Amsterdam Trade Bank, as its new chief executive.
"For the first time in years, we can work free of the
problems of the Hypo Alpe Adria group and be more active for our
customers," Czurda said. "I believe the employees have been
freed from a rather large burden."
He said the bank had no ambitions to grow at its previous
break-neck speed. "We will in no circumstances repeat the
mistakes of the past," he told a news conference. "We will grow
our balance sheet by 10 or 15 percent per year, maximum."
Czurda and Kanoria said they saw potential initially in
helping to finance exports of machinery and commodities to India
from Austria and elsewhere in Europe.
Kanoria, a surgeon who runs a healthcare group in Britain,
is the designated head of the bank's supervisory board and said
he planned to be in Austria once a month. "I'll be very
involved," he said.
($1 = 0.7266 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)