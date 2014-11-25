VIENNA Nov 25 Austria hopes to get approval this week from BayernLB to sell nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria's Balkan network and could sue if the German lender blocks the deal, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said.

BayernLB owned Hypo before Austria had to nationalise it in 2009 after a decade of breakneck expansion at home and in former Yugoslavia turned sour during the financial crisis. The German lender still has a say in major restructuring steps at Hypo.

Hypo has already agreed in principle to sell its Balkan network to private equity group Advent International and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

But Schelling told reporters on Tuesday he could not say whether the sale would close given the need for approval from BayernLB and the European Commission before he could give a final nod.

"We will see at the end of this week if these approvals are there and we can proceed or whether have to start a new (sale) process," he said.

If BayernLB refuses to sign off, "then that would do great damage and the Republic (of Austria) has to consider whether to file a lawsuit", he said.

That would add to a web of litigation between BayernLB and Austria over Hypo, whose woes have cost Austrian taxpayers more than 5.5 billion euros in state aid.

BayernLB is fighting to get back 2.3 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in funds it left with Hypo when it was nationalised, a sum now worth more than 3 billion including interest. Austria also insists the Bavarians contribute 800 million more to Hypo's wind-down costs.

Schelling said the Balkan unit's buyers were still trying to negotiate protection against risks that could emerge from the deal, so theoretically the deal could fall apart.

The EBRD is set to give its green light on Wednesday for its part of the deal, which could be wrapped up in a few weeks, EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti was quoted as saying by the Austria Press Agency.

Chakrabarti expressed confidence that 2.2 billion euros in financing lines to the Balkans network units would be repaid.

The European Commission last year ordered Austria to find a buyer for Hypo's Balkans network, its prime asset, by mid-2015, in return for approving state aid for Hypo. The asset has a book value of 89 million euros after a series of writedowns.

Hypo has hived off other assets into a "bad bank".

(1 US dollar = 0.8041 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Clarke)