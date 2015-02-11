(Adds quotes from news conference)
VIENNA Feb 11 A consortium led by U.S. investor
Excellere Capital Group has offered a symbolic price of 1 euro
($1) to buy the "bad bank" that is winding down the assets of
defunct Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria, it said on Wednesday.
The finance ministry said it had not received any offer from
the little-known group but was prepared to review any serious
proposals. Excellere officials told reporters they had sent the
bid by email at the end of last year.
The offer marks an unusual twist in the long-running saga of
how to clean up the expensive mess left by Hypo Alpe Adria,
which Austria last year decided to wind down rather than let the
lender it nationalised in 2009 go bust.
Austria is due to decide early this year what to do with
wind-down vehicle Heta Asset Resolution, so time is
of the essence.
Excellere Capital describes itself on its website as an
investment banking firm with "a direct investment capability in
addition to the capacity possessed by its client base".
Excellere's Leon Grabensek, a Slovenian businessman who
described himself at a news conference as an information
technology specialist, said the offer was for Heta and Hypo's
business in Italy, which is also being run down.
Grabensek manages 18.9 million euros of assets in Croatia
and Slovenia and is responsible for the strategic management of
real estate projects, Excellere's website says.
By comparison, Heta has around 18 billion euros of assets.
If successful, the buyers would offer a debt swap to Heta
debtholders, except those with 1 billion euros worth of debt
backed by an Austrian federal government guarantee.
They set an acceptance rate of around 97 percent for their
offer of new bonds, to be issued at the same nominal principal
amount but with maturities pushed out by nine to 21 years. The
new bonds would be guaranteed by the consortium, and none would
be backed any longer by Hypo's home province of Carinthia.
Former Hypo owner BayernLB would get swap bonds
in return for its 2.4 billion euros in claims against Hypo,
allowing it to settle legal spats with Austria.
Grabensek said the idea was to make Heta into a property
company that would acquire and then divest assets over time once
economies in eastern Europe pick up and real estate values rise.
The managing partner of the Vienna-based Institute for
Structured Development said his group would restructure
properties from the portfolio should the offer go through.
Names of other members of the consortium were not provided.
