VIENNA Feb 11 A consortium led by U.S. investor Excellere Capital Group has offered a symbolic price of 1 euro ($1) to buy the "bad bank" that is winding down the assets of defunct Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria, it said on Wednesday.

The finance ministry said it had not received any offer from the little-known group but was prepared to review any serious proposals. Excellere officials told reporters they had sent the bid by email at the end of last year.

The offer marks an unusual twist in the long-running saga of how to clean up the expensive mess left by Hypo Alpe Adria, which Austria last year decided to wind down rather than let the lender it nationalised in 2009 go bust.

Austria is due to decide early this year what to do with wind-down vehicle Heta Asset Resolution, so time is of the essence.

Excellere Capital describes itself on its website as an investment banking firm with "a direct investment capability in addition to the capacity possessed by its client base".

Excellere's Leon Grabensek, a Slovenian businessman who described himself at a news conference as an information technology specialist, said the offer was for Heta and Hypo's business in Italy, which is also being run down.

Grabensek manages 18.9 million euros of assets in Croatia and Slovenia and is responsible for the strategic management of real estate projects, Excellere's website says.

By comparison, Heta has around 18 billion euros of assets.

If successful, the buyers would offer a debt swap to Heta debtholders, except those with 1 billion euros worth of debt backed by an Austrian federal government guarantee.

They set an acceptance rate of around 97 percent for their offer of new bonds, to be issued at the same nominal principal amount but with maturities pushed out by nine to 21 years. The new bonds would be guaranteed by the consortium, and none would be backed any longer by Hypo's home province of Carinthia.

Former Hypo owner BayernLB would get swap bonds in return for its 2.4 billion euros in claims against Hypo, allowing it to settle legal spats with Austria.

Grabensek said the idea was to make Heta into a property company that would acquire and then divest assets over time once economies in eastern Europe pick up and real estate values rise.

The managing partner of the Vienna-based Institute for Structured Development said his group would restructure properties from the portfolio should the offer go through.

Names of other members of the consortium were not provided.

