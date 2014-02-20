VIENNA Feb 20 Creditors of Hypo Alpe Adria
should contribute to the costs of winding down the
nationalised Austrian lender, the finance ministry said on
Thursday, listing insolvency or voluntary debt haircuts as
possible options.
A ministry spokesman said Austria had commissioned outside
experts to review the situation, adding: "The political goal is
that not just taxpayers bear all the costs, but that others such
as creditors or the province of Carinthia do their part."
The Austrian government at this stage favours creating a
"bad bank" to absorb toxic assets from Hypo, which it had to
take over from BayernLB in 2009, but has refused to
rule out letting the bank go bust, a step vehemently opposed by
the central bank and FMA market watchdog.
