VIENNA Feb 17 Austria has not ruled out letting
nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria go bust even
though this option poses many risks, Finance Minister Michael
Spindelegger told parliament on Monday.
"I do not exclude any option but I warn against shooting
from the hip," he told a debate about the government's handling
of the bank it had to nationalise in 2009. "An insolvency is
associated with all kinds of dangers which have to be
exhaustively and thoroughly analysed."
Chancellor Werner Faymann cited the contagion risk that Hypo
posed for other Austrian banks given 12.5 billion euros ($17.1
billion) in debt guarantees still held by its home province of
Carinthia.
"There is still a risk that investors could lose trust in
Austrian banks so it is our task to achieve the opposite: to
increase trust and do a wind-down that shows we have drawn the
proper consequences," he told the televised debate.
