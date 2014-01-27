* To ask commercial lenders to back 'bad bank' - finance
minister
* Central bank's Nowotny says told by Hypo no need for
immediate aid
* Banks decline comment; shares in big banks down, lag
market
By Michael Shields
VIENNA, Jan 27 Austria will ask commercial banks
to support a "bad bank" for Hypo Alpe Adria, its
finance minister said on Monday, looking to spread the burden of
cleaning up a lender the state was forced to bail out in 2009.
Getting healthier banks such as Erste Group,
Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) or Bank Austria
on board could help hive off around 13 billion euros
($17.8 billion) in problem loans, leases and property at Hypo.
The alternative would be establishing a purely state-owned
vehicle to wind down Hypo's toxic assets, a step that could
boost state debt as a proportion of economic output by 5 or 6
percentage points and endanger Austria's credit ratings.
Leaders of a task force on Hypo's future met Finance
Minister Michael Spindelegger and Chancellor Werner Faymann on
Monday to present options including participation by other
banks.
Task force head and former central banker Klaus Liebscher
has called that option the best way forward, though it is one
the banks have so far shown little enthusiasm for.
"The consequence is we are following the recommendations of
the task force on this matter. It is the only correct way to use
the expertise that we have here," Spindelegger said.
Spindelegger told reporters he hoped the government could
make a final decision next month after talks with banks, and
checks on whether the European Union's statistics arm agrees
that a bad bank's debts could indeed remain off state books.
Austrian National Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny, who also took
part in the meeting, said a bad bank could be up and running in
the first half of the year although the government was also
preparing for other models for winding down Hypo.
He dismissed media reports that Hypo, which has got 4.8
billion euros in taxpayer aid since 2008, could need 500 million
more by the end of this month.
"I can only rely on what I get from the bank and the news we
are getting is that this is not needed," he told reporters.
A TOUGH SELL
Under a restructuring plan agreed last year with the
European Commission, Austria can give Hypo 5.4 billion euros in
capital from 2013 to 2017. Of that 3.65 billion remains unused.
Big Austrian banks declined immediate comment on Monday's
step, which looks set to lead to weeks of tricky negotiations.
Until now they have said they cannot justify taking part
unless their shareholders get a concrete benefit such as
reducing the 625 million euro levy the Austrian government has
imposed on big banks and dedicating the money to financial
sector support funds.
Proceeds of the bank levy - which the government plans to
raise by 90 million a year - now flow into the general budget.
RBI stock fell 2.4 percent and Erste 1.6 percent by 1315
GMT. The Stoxx European bank sector index was flat.
Raiffeisen banker Walter Rothensteiner, head of the banking
lobby in Austria's powerful chamber of commerce, told the
Austria Press Agency on Sunday he found it hard to imagine that
banks would participate without tax concessions.
To avoid a collapse unleashing regional shockwaves, Austria
had to nationalise Hypo in 2009 after a decade of breakneck
expansion - fuelled by debt guarantees from its home province of
Carinthia - pushed the bank to the brink of bankruptcy.
Austria is still at loggerheads with Hypo's former owner
BayernLB over Vienna's emergency purchase for a
symbolic 1 euro.
Elections in September held up a decision on cleaning up
Hypo, but Liebscher and Nowotny have urged politicians to decide
by the end of this quarter so that Hypo's chronic need for
capital does not keep eating into state finances.
Austria has earmarked 5.8 billion euros until 2018 for
helping its ailing banks. Part-nationalised Volksbanken AG
has also not ruled out needing more aid, but
Spindelegger has taken a hard line on this.
