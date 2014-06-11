VIENNA, June 11 Holders of around 900 million
euros ($1.23 billion) worth of Hypo Alpe Adria
subordinated debt guaranteed by the bank's home province of
Carinthia look set to be wiped out under a draft law to share
costs of winding down the lender, media reported.
Austrian broadcaster ORF said holders of such debt faced "up
to a total loss". The mass-circulation Krone paper also reported
that a total loss loomed but added that the state could try to
settle ensuing lawsuits by offering to repay 40 percent of the
debt.
The government declined comment ahead of a cabinet meeting
later on Wednesday to address the draft law. It has already made
clear it intends to have subordinated creditors share the pain
in winding down the bank that Austria had to nationalise in 2009
to avoid a collapse with regional implications.
Debt bankers are split over whether markets will treat the
step as an isolated move with only local impact, or as a
path-breaking measure that could have sweeping ramifications.
Other European countries have imposed hits on junior bondholders
in stricken banks, but not on bonds with state guarantees.
Some say imposing haircuts on guaranteed debt would set a
dangerous precedent, especially for countries like Austria and
Germany where such backing is a fundamental part of funding
arrangements for many financial institutions.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
