VIENNA May 27 Austrian bank supervisors did what they could with the powers then available to keep problem bank Hypo Alpe Adria on the rails in the "gold rush" era before the global financial crisis, a senior central banker testified on Wednesday.

Supervisors' role is under scrutiny in a parliamentary investigation into the meteoric rise and spectacular fall of Hypo in Austria's biggest post-war financial scandal.

Austria in 2009 nationalised Hypo after a decade of unbridled expansion, fuelled by public debt guarantees, propelled it from a sleepy lender into a regional powerhouse.

The bank has swallowed 5.5 billion euros ($6 billion) in taxpayer aid, swelling state debt and souring ties with Bavaria, whose BayernLB once owned Hypo.

"We made maximum use of the narrow legal norms at the time," Andreas Ittner, for years a bank supervision expert at the Austrian National Bank and its deputy governor since 2013, told a parliamentary panel that started in April.

Watchdogs had repeatedly urged the bank to strengthen its capital and risk management and forced out ex-Chief Executive Wolfgang Kulterer in 2006 over financial irregularities, only to watch powerlessly as Hypo named him chairman, Ittner said.

He defended the central bank's controversial decision in late 2008 to allow state aid for Hypo by describing it as "not distressed", coining a new expression that skirted the standard definitions of banks as either sound or distressed.

He noted the bank had met capital requirements, had no liquidity problems and enjoyed an investment-grade rating at the time.

Regulators did not find out the true extent of Hypo's problems until 2009, he said, insisting he had never been subject to political pressure to turn a blind eye to its woes.

A panel of experts looking into the affair said last year Austria bungled its handling of Hypo and let former owner BayernLB off the hook too lightly.

Prosecutors have also begun preliminary checks into whether the central bank acted properly when signing off on state aid to Hypo a year before the nationalisation.

The government decided only last year to wind Hypo down rather than let it go bust, an option opposition parties favoured. The Heta "bad bank" unwinding Hypo's remnants also ran aground in March.

