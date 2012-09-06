(Corrects spelling in headline)
* Higher requirement could spark row with government
* New target of 2.19 bln euros by March 31, 2013
* Regulator mandates capital ratio of 12.67 pct
* Italian, Slovenian units already met capital ratio targets
VIENNA, Sept 6 Austria's financial regulator has
told nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria to raise
even more capital as a buffer against recession and jittery
markets, risking a row with a government reluctant to dole out
more aid to banks.
The government took over Carinthia-based Hypo in 2009 to
avoid a collapse that would have sent shockwaves through the
region. The bank is now trying to shrink itself back to health
and sell off units in Austria, Italy and southeastern Europe, a
tough task in the current economic climate.
The bank said on Thursday that it had been told by the
Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) to raise 2.19 billion
euros ($2.76 billion) by March 31, 2013, versus its previous
target of 1.5 billion euros by the end of this year.
Finance Minister Maria Fekter is concerned about the
prospect of subjecting state finances to more stress by having
to dole out extra aid to a bank that is already state-owned.
Fekter told Reuters last week that she disagreed with even
the lower target of 1.5 billion euros, despite the government
being on track to hit its 3 percent budget deficit target this
year. "We aren't there yet, but I assume we will make it. It
depends, of course, on how much the banks will cost us," she
said.
The new target - which Hypo hopes to negotiate lower - also
underscores rating agencies' concerns about the risk posed by
Austria's relatively large banking sector, the members of which
are the biggest lenders in emerging Europe.
"The value now stipulated by the FMA is based, above all, on
the new, conservative estimate of credit risk because of the
recession, and the increasingly tense situation in financial
markets," Hypo Alpe Adria said in a statement.
The bank said it had been instructed to hit a capital ratio
of 12.67 percent based on its portfolio in April 2012, exceeding
its previous target of 12.04 percent by the end of 2012, set by
the FMA and central bank.
Chief Executive Gottwald Kranebitter said that the tougher
capital target was not entirely unexpected.
"Nevertheless, it is annoying that the 5 billion euro
reduction in risk since the emergency nationalisation and the
continual improvement in internal bank systems is wiped out by
the economic situation," he said.
Hypo pointed out that it had already met the FMA's targets
of a capital ratio of 10 percent for its Italian unit and 9
percent for its Slovenian unit.
The bank said it now had until Sept. 28 to put its case to
the FMA.
Kranebitter in July dismissed as speculation a magazine
report that his bank could require as much as 5 billion euros in
additional state aid should its restructuring plan go off the
rails.
($1=0.7935 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Michael Shields; Editing by
David Goodman)