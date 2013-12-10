BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says property contracted sales for march 2017 of RMB1.78 bln
* In march 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1,777 million
VIENNA Dec 10 A debt haircut for nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria would ruin euro zone member Austria's reputation as a borrower, the bank's chairman said, dismissing talk that has hit the bank's bonds.
Newspapers have reported that some unnamed finance ministry officials favour the idea of a "voluntary" haircut on the bank's debt that would draw in unsecured creditors, including former owner BayernLB.
But Klaus Liebscher, a former central bank governor who heads the state task force trying to address Hypo's woes, told the Wirtschaftsblatt paper he thought the idea was a big mistake.
"I am absolutely against this because it is not a suitable solution for Austria's reputation. We are not Greece," he said in an interview printed on Tuesday.
No matter how investors might react, "such a move at a nationalised bank would have far-reaching consequences for Austria's good reputation as a borrower," he said. "A haircut would destroy this in a lasting way."
Austria had to nationalise Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse with regional implications. The bank's chronic need for fresh capital is hampering Austria's efforts to cut debt and deficits.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* In march 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1,777 million
* Says 2016 net profit up 49.7 percent y/y at 1.0 billion yuan ($145.02 million)
* Consortium Enters Into Franchise Agreement With Hilton For Its Hotel In Leeds, Uk