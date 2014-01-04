VIENNA Jan 4 The head of an Austrian task force
handling ailing Hypo Alpe Adria wants the government
to decide in the first quarter on what kind of "bad bank" could
absorb toxic assets from the nationalised lender.
Klaus Liebscher, a former central bank governor who is also
Hypo's chairman, told newspaper Die Presse he would prefer a
model in which healthier Austrian banks would own a majority of
the bad bank so that its debts stay off state books.
But other banks such as UniCredit unit Bank
Austria, Erste Group and Raiffeisen Bank International
have shown little appetite for such a move unless the
government provides enticements such as cutting a bank levy.
The alternative would be a purely state-owned vehicle to
wind down up to 18 billion euros ($24.5 billion) in Hypo assets
over years, relieving pressure on the bank to meet regulatory
capital minimums even while it gets more aid, he said.
This option would boost state debt by 5 to 6 percentage
points, he said. State debt is now around 77 percent of economic
output, near the 80 percent mark that worries ratings agencies.
"We still have to clear up some details, but the intention
is to set up a wind-down company," Liebscher said. "My goal is
to have a solution by the end of March 2014."
Austria had to take over Hypo from German bank BayernLB
in 2009 to rescue a bank that used guarantees from
its home province of Carinthia to fuel unbridled expansion that
drove it to the brink of insolvency.
Taxpayers have provided it with 4.8 billion euros in
capital, direct cash infusions and guarantees since 2008.
The country's political leaders, central bank and Hypo
itself have ruled out letting the lender go bust, which would
trigger around 14 billion in debt guarantees from Carinthia that
the province cannot afford to pay.
Under a restructuring plan agreed last year with the
European Commission, Austria can provide Hypo 5.4 billion euros
in capital from 2013 to 2017.
Partly state-owned Volksbanken AG has also not
ruled out requiring more aid, but has dismissed as speculation a
report it needed 1 billion euros in 2014.
Liebscher said he assumed regional savings banks that own
most of Volksbanken would contribute should it need more
capital. He said he was unaware of any future capital needs at
KA Finanz, nationalised lender Kommunalkredit's bad
bank.
($1 = 0.7346 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Susan Fenton)