* Govt to create wind-down unit for ailing state bank
* Seeks contributions from Carinthia, subordinated creditors
* Balkans banking network may be sold this year
(Adds details on subordinated debt, participation capital)
By Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber
VIENNA, March 14 Austria will not let ailing
state lender Hypo Alpe Adria go bust, Finance
Minister Michael Spindelegger said on Friday, ending months of
uncertainty that had unsettled financial markets and touched off
a political storm.
Vienna will instead create a "bad bank" for 18 billion euros
($25 billion) of Hypo assets while pressing its home province of
Carinthia and holders of subordinated debt to contribute to the
costs.
"There were many reasons to seriously consider insolvency,
but in the end the risks were incalculable," Spindelegger told a
news conference.
If Austria had let a bank with a balance sheet worth nearly
9 percent of economic output fail, it could have been the
biggest jolt to the euro zone since Cyprus hit savers in 2013 to
avoid collapse.
The bank's senior bonds gained four points in the secondary
market, while Austrian sovereign debt showed little reaction.
"The Austrian government has, as expected, backed away from
a threat to impose losses on senior bondholders in Hypo
Alpe-Adria. Bonds are up sharply, and the news should also be
positive for other Austrian banks that have been affected by the
speculation," analysts at Creditsights said.
The government demanded that Carinthia - whose generous debt
guarantees forced the state to take over Hypo in 2009 after its
breakneck expansion at home and in the Balkans drove it to the
brink of ruin - chip in at least 500 million euros.
It also wants holders of 1.9 billion euros worth of
subordinated debt to contribute to wind-down costs, Spindelegger
and central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny said.
Holders of 1.1 billion in non-voting participation capital -
more than 1 billion state-owned but also 55 million at a
Carinthia state holding company and 9 million at insurer Grazer
Wechselseitige - will also get drawn in, they said.
BAIL-IN
Nowotny, who had lobbied hard against letting Hypo go bust
or forcing losses on Hypo bondholders, was asked about the
treatment of investors who own 1 billion euros worth of
subordinated Hypo debt with federal guarantees.
"Federal guarantees will of course be honoured," he told a
news conference, while adding: "This is a matter where
appropriate negotiations and regulation will be done to achieve
this effect."
Carinthia guarantees another 890 million euros worth of such
subordinated bonds and notes. A finance ministry spokesman said
details about how to bail in these creditors were under
discussion and may require specific legislation.
Carinthia Governor Peter Kaiser said the province - which
would have been dragged under as well had Hypo gone bust - would
contribute to the costs but he did not say to what extent.
Creating a "bad bank" relieves Hypo's chronic need for fresh
capital but will also push up state debt more than 5 percentage
points to above 80 percent of economic output, and drive up the
budget deficit by around 1.2 percentage points this year.
That will leave a rump business comprising its Balkans
banking network that Nowotny said could be sold this year, ahead
of a mid-2015 deadline set by the European Commission.
The 18 billion euros destined for the bad bank includes
toxic loans, leases and real estate but also more than 4 billion
in liquid assets. The idea is to wind the assets down over many
years via the vehicle, which will not have a banking license and
thus not need to meet minimum capital rules for lenders.
Unlike Germany's bad bank model for troubled lenders, the
new Austrian wind-down unit will not have state guarantees.
Talks on reaching a settlement with former Hypo owner
BayernLB - which has 2.3 billion euros frozen at Hypo
and has a say on major strategic decisions at Hypo since the
2009 nationalisation - would start soon, Spindelegger added.
Austria this week authorised a quick capital injection even
though the exact amount Hypo needs is not yet known.
Hypo's board was due to meet on Friday to
discuss the matter.
Hypo Alpe Adria has already got 4.8 billion euros in state
aid since 2008 and needs more to be able to meet minimum capital
requirements when it finalises its 2013 results.
($1 = 0.7180 Euros)
(Aditional reporting by Aimee Donnellan in London, editing by
Mark Heinrich)