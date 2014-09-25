VIENNA, Sept 25 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria Bank International will sell its Balkans network by the end of next month, Chairman Herbert Walter told the Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper in an interview published on Thursday.

He gave no information about potential buyers for the network comprising banks and leasing operations in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro which Hypo has to sell by mid-2015 under terms of a Brussels-approved bailout scheme.

Two sources close to the process told Reuters last week that private equity firm Advent International was set to seal a deal. Advent has teamed up with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to bid.

Walter said the Balkans network sale had moved more slowly that initially planned for two reasons: "First we wanted to give the bidders more time to address the issue as intensively as possible. Second, we are closely reviewing the contracts and concepts that have been presented."

The Balkans network had assets of 8.5 billion euros ($10.8 billion) at the end of June and made a first-half loss of 4.3 million euros. Hypo values it at around 500 million euros on its books.

Hypo, which Austria had to nationalise in 2009 after a decade of expansion at home and in the former Yugoslavia, is selling the Balkan network, its prime asset, while hiving off other assets into a "bad bank".

(1 U.S. dollar = 0.7851 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)