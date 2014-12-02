VIENNA Dec 2 Austria bungled its handling of
stricken lender Hypo Alpe Adria and let former owner
BayernLB off the hook when nationalising Hypo in 2009, a panel
of experts looking into the affair said on Tuesday.
Under pressure over the mounting costs of winding down Hypo,
the government created the five-member panel of financial and
legal experts in March.
Its final report depicted a bank growing too rapidly,
ignoring risk and funding itself cheaply thanks to debt
guarantees that its home province of Carinthia could never
honour.
When the financial crisis abruptly ended Hypo's expansion,
Vienna agreed to buy the bank from Germany's BayernLB
without preparing itself properly for negotiations, the panel
said.
Austrian authorities then dragged their feet about solving
Hypo's problems for fear of boosting state debt, it said, and
misjudged the importance of working with the European Commission
on a revamp plan.
Supervisors and auditors either turned a blind eye or did
not act decisively enough to head off disaster at the bank,
which has absorbed 5.5 billion euros ($6.83 billion) in state
aid in Austria's worst post-war financial debacle.
Government officials declined comment, saying they needed to
study the panel's findings.
The report is especially damaging to the conservative
People's Party, whose ex-leader, Josef Proell, was finance
minister when Hypo was nationalised. Opposition parties say they
will use the report as material for an expected parliamentary
investigation.
Austrian officials have insisted they had no choice but to
take over Hypo. Otherwise, they say, around 20 billion euros in
debt guarantees from Carinthia would have suddenly come due if
BayernLB followed through on threats to let Hypo go bust.
The panel rejected that argument because an "emergency
nationalisation" was "not the only alternative", it said. It
questioned why Austria did not take a harder line with BayernLB,
which faced risk exposure of 6 billion to 8.2 billion euros.
The Hypo episode is being played out in courts, with
BayernLB trying to recover more than 2 billion in loans it left
with Hypo that Austria refuses to repay.
Austria passed a law this year wiping out holders of
subordinated Hypo debt guaranteed by Carinthia and seizing 800
million euros from BayernLB.
Hypo has since become a "bad bank" that will wind down
remaining assets over years, a step that will increase Austria's
2014 debt and deficits higher. Its Balkans network is up for
sale.
(1 US dollar = 0.8050 euro)
