VIENNA Jan 14 Austria's parliament launched an investigation on Wednesday into defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, seeking to assign blame for the country's worst postwar financial scandal that has soured ties with Bavaria.

Making use of new powers for opposition parties to demand such probes, parliament is due to call several high-profile figures to testify on Hypo's spectacular rise, near-collapse and role in increasing state debt and the budget deficit.

"This shouldn't be a tribunal, but rather a seamless and ruthless exposure of political responsibility," said Heinz-Christian Strache of the opposition far-right Freedom Party.

The opposition Neos party has named 200 people it wants to question, including top current and former government officials in Austria and the German state of Bavaria, banking supervisors and central bankers Ewald Nowotny and Jean-Claude Trichet.

Hypo has cost Austrian taxpayers 5.5 billion euros ($6.46 billion), with billions more to come as a rump "bad bank" winds down assets left after it sold its Balkans and domestic units.

The probe may be especially sensitive for the conservative People's Party, whose finance ministers were in charge when Hypo was nationalised and while Austria let Hypo's problems fester.

The government, a coalition between the Social Democrats and the People's Party, decided only last year to wind Hypo down rather than let it go bust, an option opposition parties favour.

Hearings could start as early as next month.

Austria nationalised Hypo in 2009, buying it from German lender BayernLB to avoid a collapse that would have sent shock waves through the region a year after Lehman Brothers went bust.

An independent panel of experts said last month Austria bungled its handling of Hypo and let BayernLB off the hook too easily.

Austrian officials have insisted they had no choice but to take over Hypo. Otherwise, they say, around 20 billion euros in state debt guarantees would have suddenly come due if BayernLB followed through on threats to let Hypo go under.

The panel rejected that argument, which comes amid a welter of suits and countersuits over the case. ($1 = 0.8516 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Keith Weir)