VIENNA, March 14 Austria has decided to bite the
bullet and adopt a wind-down unit for ailing state lender Hypo
Alpe Adria because letting the bank go bust posed incalculable
risks, Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger said on Friday.
He told reporters that Hypo's home province of Carinthia had
to take part in the costs, as did subordinated creditors and
providers of non-voting participation capital but not senior
bondholders. Talks on reaching an overall settlement with former
Hypo owner BayernLB would start soon, he added.
Austria this week authorised a quick capital injection for
the bank it nationalised in 2009 even though the exact amount it
needs is not yet known. Hypo Alpe Adria has
already got 4.8 billion euros ($6.7 billion)in state aid since
2008.
($1 = 0.7180 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)