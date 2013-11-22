BRIEF-Qatar's Ezdan issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 mln
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA Nov 22 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria needs 1.05 billion euros ($1.42 billion) in extra state aid this year, it said on Friday.
It said a shareholders meeting would authorise the issue of more non-voting participation capital this year. "The amount necessary in the short term will be covered promptly by the end of November by a shareholder contribution of the sole owner," the state, it added in a statement without elaborating.
The bank had said it needed more state aid quickly to meet minimum capital requirements that threatened to be breached at the end of the month.
($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf will likely start the second quarter on Sunday on a weak footing, after crude oil prices traded within a narrow range and global shares fell on profit taking.