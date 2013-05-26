VIENNA May 26 Austrian banks should help pay to wind down nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria, whose liabilities could amount to 7 billion euros ($9 billion), Chancellor Werner Faymann said.

Austria is trying to sell off the operating units of the bank, which was caught out by the financial crisis after expanding aggressively into southeastern Europe, and shut down other parts of the business.

The European Commission is putting intense pressure on the bank to sell the units by the end of the year or face returning more than 2 billion euros of state aid, but Austria is fearful that rushed sales could hurt state finances.

Faymann said he might also ask the provincial government of Carinthia, Hypo's former owner, to make a contribution to the 4 to 7 billion euros he estimated might remain of over-generous credit guarantees it made the bank in the 2000s.

"One must ask oneself: Who will pay for the possible losses of this potential magnitude?" Faymann said in an interview with ORF television on Sunday. "We'll certainly have to talk about whether the Carinthian government will make a contribution."

He said Austria's banking sector, although it was not responsible for Hypo's ills, would benefit as a whole from the healing of the country's problem banks.

The country's top listed banks are Unicredit's Bank Austria, Raiffeisen and Erste Group.

"I consider it hard but thoroughly justified that the banking sector do its bit," Faymann said in his last major ORF Sunday interview before national elections due by September. "For me, it's about protecting the Austrian taxpayer."

In a separate interview with Austrian newspaper Kurier, Faymann said the banks could make their contribution via bank taxes or interest on participation capital.

Austria's Finance Ministry told Kurier it could neither confirm nor deny the figures named by Faymann. "To paint horror figures on the wall is counterproductive and dangerous," it said in a statement published by the newspaper.

The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. ($1 = 0.7734 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)