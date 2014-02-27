China stocks head for worst week in 2017 amid tighter regulation; Hong Kong rebounds
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
VIENNA Feb 27 Austrian state lender Hypo Alpe Adria will report a loss of about 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) for 2013, Der Standard reported, citing government sources.
The nationalised bank is at the centre of a political storm as Austria decides whether to wind it down through a state-owned "bad bank", bail in creditors including Germany's BayernLB , or let it go insolvent.
A spokesman for Hypo, which reported a loss of 860 million euros for the first half of 2013, declined to comment on the newspaper report on Thursday.
Austria has, since 2008, provided 4.8 billion euros in capital and guarantees for the bank that it nationalised in 2009. ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
SHANGHAI, April 21 Chinese money market rates and bond yields rose this week as the government stepped up its crackdown on the shadow banking and riskier financing practices, but fresh cash injections by the central bank helped avert any severe cash shortgages. Analysts say the injection of 665.5 billion yuan ($96.76 billion) into the banking system by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) this week was mainly aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2013 liquidity crisis, when its in