VIENNA Feb 27 Austrian state lender Hypo Alpe Adria will report a loss of about 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) for 2013, Der Standard reported, citing government sources.

The nationalised bank is at the centre of a political storm as Austria decides whether to wind it down through a state-owned "bad bank", bail in creditors including Germany's BayernLB , or let it go insolvent.

A spokesman for Hypo, which reported a loss of 860 million euros for the first half of 2013, declined to comment on the newspaper report on Thursday.

Austria has, since 2008, provided 4.8 billion euros in capital and guarantees for the bank that it nationalised in 2009. ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Louise Ireland)