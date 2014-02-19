VIENNA Feb 19 Ratings agency Moody's Investors
Service has downgraded more Austrian banks on concern that the
government has not ruled out letting nationalised lender Hypo
Alpe Adria go bust.
"The main driver of these actions is the precedent set in
the case of Hypo Alpe-Adria-Bank International AG, in which
Moody's observes rising uncertainty about the intentions of the
bank's current owner, the Austrian government (Aaa negative),
with regards to the bank's future," it said.
It noted late on Tuesday that in the debate about winding
down Hypo "the possibility has been mooted, and has not been
conclusively ruled out, that bondholders may not be fully
protected in that process, notwithstanding the statutory
deficiency guarantee on their holdings".
"The debate signals that Austrian authorities more generally
are willing to countenance, even if not yet to favour, bank
resolutions which might greatly reduce the value of such a
deficiency guarantee to ensure full and timely payment of
interest and principal," it added.
Moody's last week downgraded Hypo and its home province of
Carinthia for the same reasons.
In the latest action, Moody's cut ratings of the guaranteed
long-term senior unsecured and subordinated debt instruments of
Hypo Tirol Bank AG, Vorarlberger Landes- und
Hypothekenbank AG and UniCredit Bank
Austria AG that benefit from guarantees from individual Austrian
states or the city of Vienna.
It placed on review for downgrade the Prime-1 short-term
guaranteed deposit ratings of Hypo Tirol Bank AG while affirming
the Prime-1 short-term guaranteed deposit ratings of
Vorarlberger Landes- und Hypothekenbank AG.
It also placed on review for downgrade the long-term Aaa
backed senior unsecured debt ratings of Pfandbriefstelle der
Oesterreichischen Landes-Hypothekenbanken (Pfandbriefstelle).
The rated debt obligations of Pfandbriefstelle are
guaranteed by its member banks - regional commercial and
mortgage banks - and those banks' guarantors, the respective
Austrian states.
