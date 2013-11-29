* Government adviser favours insolvency approach - paper
* Hypo's fast growth was fuelled by public guarantees
* State took control to save bank from collapse
VIENNA, Nov 29 Austria will not let nationalised
lender Hypo Alpe Adria go bust, Austrian National
Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny said on Friday after a newspaper
reported that a top government adviser favoured the idea.
"Austria reached a clear agreement with the European
Commission this summer on restructuring Hypo Alpe Adria. We are
now proceeding according to this concept. A Hypo bankruptcy is
out of the question," Nowotny told the Austria Press Agency.
Der Standard had reported that Wolfgang Peschorn, chief
adviser in legal matters, prefers a "dead bank" model - sending
the bank into insolvency so that creditors including former
owner BayernLB would have to absorb some of the blow.
This approach would save the state 5.3 billion euros ($7.2
billion) compared with alternatives under consideration to set
up a new wind-down unit for parts of the bank that Austria had
to take over in 2009, the paper said.
Peschorn was not immediately available for comment.
What to do with Hypo has been left hanging as the country's
two big parties try to negotiate a new coalition accord after
Sept. 29 elections that chopped their combined majority and
strengthened the eurosceptic right.
Estimates of how much it could cost to wind down the bank
have been as high as 17 billion euros, a figure the Austrian
central bank has denied.
Hypo Chairman and task force head Klaus Liebscher has said
liquidation was not an option.
Other bankers were also horrified at the idea.
"It is extremely dangerous to play around with this because
Austria's reputation is really at stake. I can only warn against
this," Bank Austria Chief Executive Willibald Cernko
told broadcaster ORF in a radio interview.
The government had to take over Hypo to avoid a collapse
with regional implications after its unbridled growth fuelled by
public guarantees from its home province of Carinthia drove it
to the brink of insolvency.
Backstops granted when late right-wing leader Joerg Haider
ran the province still covered nearly 14 billion euros of Hypo
liabilities at mid-year, including nearly 760 million at the
Austrian bank unit that it is selling to an investor.
Carinthia could not absorb the blow should the guarantees
suddenly come due, so the federal government has said it would
step in if needed.
Hypo's chronic capital needs threaten to disrupt Austria's
drive to cut public debt and budget deficits.
