VIENNA Nov 29 Austrian National Bank Governor
Ewald Nowotny has ruled out letting nationalised lender Hypo
Alpe Adria go bust, he told the Austria Press Agency
on Friday.
"Austria reached a clear agreement with the European
Commission this summer on restructuring Hypo Alpe Adria. We are
now proceeding according to this concept. A Hypo bankruptcy is
out of the question," APA quoted him as saying.
Newspaper Der Standard had earlier reported that the
government's top lawyer favours sending the bank into insolvency
rather than stay on a steady drip of taxpayer funds.
