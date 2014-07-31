BRIEF-Changes in BIK shareholders structure
* Krzysztof Szewczyk and Jolanta Cepielik-Szewczyk raise their stake in the company to 17.05 percent from 8.91 percent
VIENNA, July 31 Austrian President Heinz Fischer has signed a law that will wipe out the claims of subordinated debt holders in nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria, his office said on Thursday.
Fischer said he had concerns about the law, which enters uncharged territory for debt markets because the creditors had guarantees from Hypo's home province, but had to sign it to free the way for Austria's constitutional court to examine it. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)
* Says book value per common share of $7.52 at march 31, 2017 compared to $7.18 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: