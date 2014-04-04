VIENNA, April 4 Austrian nationalised bank Hypo
Alpe Adria has been suspended from using European
Central Bank's refinancing facilities until further notice, it
said on Friday.
Hypo said its access to Eurosystem monetary policy credit
instruments and the ECB's marginal lending facility had been
suspended, and its senior unsecured bonds could not be used as
eligible assets for Eurosystem credit operations.
It said it did not currently use any such ECB refinancing
facilities and therefore no effects on its liquidity position
were to be expected, and that the measures did not affect its
subsidiaries outside Austria.
The bank said the reason given by the ECB was a recurring
shortfall in regulatory capital, which it had taken steps to
remedy by a fresh injection of state aid.
