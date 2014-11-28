* Advent/EBRD bidder group no longer has exclusivity
* Other suitors who bid are let back into sale process
* Sale process pushed into next year
(Adds details and background)
By Michael Shields
VIENNA, Nov 28 Austria has re-opened the sale of
the Balkan network of nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria
, with no exclusivity for a bidder group led by Advent
International, sources close to the matter said on Friday.
Hypo had agreed in principle to sell the asset to U.S.
private equity group Advent and the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
But after an extended deadline for a contract signing
expired late on Thursday, other suitors who had submitted formal
bids will be allowed back into the process, the sources said on
condition they not be identified.
They stressed the sale process was still on, but would take
weeks longer to wrap up, pushing a deal into next year. Advent
had said on Thursday it was still working to clinch a deal.
State holding company FIMBAG, which bought the asset from
Hypo at the end of last month pending a deal with Advent, is now
in charge of selling the business, the sources said. Hypo had
been in charge.
A group of Bulgarian investors led by airline and property
owner Denis Barekov and backed by Russian financial group VTB
had been in the hunt, as had Russian investor Igor
Kim's Expobank, sources had told Reuters.
The Austrian finance ministry and Hypo, now called Heta
Asset Resolution after being converted into a "bad bank" to wind
down remaining assets, declined comment.
The European Commission last year ordered Hypo to sign a
contract to sell the Balkans unit, made up of banks and leasing
companies in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia
and Slovenia, by mid-2015 as a condition for allowing state aid.
The Balkans deal has to close by the end of next year.
German lender BayernLB sold Hypo to
Austria in 2009 for a token sum in a nationalisation that staved
off Hypo's collapse after a decade of breakneck expansion at
home and in the Balkans.
(Editing by David Clarke)