VIENNA Jan 29 The parliamentary leader of
Austria's ruling Social Democrats (SPO) rejected as "playing
with fire" speculation the country could let troubled state bank
Hypo Alpe Adria go bust while propping up its home
province of Carinthia.
The government said this week it wanted commercial banks to
support a "bad bank" that would absorb toxic assets from Hypo,
which Austria had to nationalise in 2009 to avoid a collapse
that would have sent shock waves across Europe.
The alternative would be establishing a state-owned vehicle
to wind down around 13 billion euros ($17.8 billion) in toxic
assets, which could boost state debt to around 80 percent of
economic output and set off alarm bells at ratings agencies.
The Wiener Zeitung paper has reported that another scenario
- letting Hypo go bust while providing long-term loans to
Carinthia to help the province handle nearly 13 billion euros in
Hypo debt guarantees - was also under discussion despite earlier
assurances from the government that this was ruled out.
Andreas Schieder, a former finance ministry state secretary
who now heads the SPO group in parliament, told the Wiener
Zeitung this was too dangerous a path to consider.
"I see this as playing with fire. There are no contained
bankruptcies. Questions about deposits, guarantees and spillover
effects cannot be answered in a controlled way," he said,
echoing concerns from the central bank and other lenders.
He said quickly setting up a bad bank - which in fact would
not have a banking license and thus not have to fulfil strict
capital ratios for lenders - was the best way forward.
"There is a danger that this would have an impact on the
deficit and debt ratio, but this does not get any smaller by
putting off a decision," he added in an interview printed on
Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7319 euros)
