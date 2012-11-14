(Adds background)
VIENNA Nov 14 Austria is to pump another 500
million euros ($636 million) into state-owned bank Hypo Alpe
Adria to help the troubled lender shore up its
balance sheet, Hypo said on Wednesday.
The bank, nationalised in 2009 to avert a collapse which
would have been felt throughout the region, is scrambling to
meet regulatory requirements to boost its balance sheet by 1.5
billion euros by the end of the year.
Hypo Alpe Adria said it would issue 204 million new shares,
which only its sole shareholder, the Austrian government, would
have the option to buy.
The figure of 500 million euros exceeds the 300 million that
Finance Minister Maria Fekter had said was earmarked for aid to
Hypo, and will make it harder for her to get the state budget
deficit below its target of 3 percent of gross domestic product.
The bank's plans to improve its financial health by
divesting units have run into trouble in tough markets. It also
needs another 700 million euros of extra capital by the end of
March 2013 as a buffer against recession and jittery markets.
Sources close to the situation have told Reuters that Hypo
is also readying a roughly 1 billion-euro state-backed hybrid
bond.
($1 = 0.7867 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jane Baird and Mark
Potter)