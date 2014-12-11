* Finance minister says to file suit this month if talks fail

VIENNA Dec 11 Austria will sue by year's end over the 2009 nationalisation of Hype Alpe Adria if compensation talks with the bank's former owner BayernLB fail, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told parliament on Thursday.

The two sides had twice agreed to extend the statute of limitations for filing such a suit, with the deadline now set to expire on Dec. 31.

A suit would open a new legal front in a bitter dispute over who pays to clean up the mess at Hypo, which hit the wall after a decade of unbridled expansion at home and in the Balkans fuelled by debt guarantees from its home province of Carinthia.

Austria alleges it was misled about Hypo's financial condition when it agreed to buy it for a token sum rather than let the bank go bust, as BayernLB was threatening.

BayernLB has in turn filed suit alleging it was duped into buying the bank in 2007 in hopes for growth in emerging Europe. It is trying to get back 2.4 billion euros in loans to Hypo that Austria insists should be treated as an equity injection.

Schelling said Austria was discussing with legal experts how to formulate a suit that would not only secure BayernLB's contribution to Hypo's wind-down but could also reverse the deal in a way that would not expose Austria to extra costs.

"As long as there is not an acceptable settlement by the deadline, I intend to submit the suit," Schelling said, adding he planned to seek cabinet authorisation next week.

BayernLB declined comment on his remarks.

Austria has since turned Hypo into a "bad bank" that aims to wind down its remaining assets over time. It is trying to sell Hypo's Balkans network in a deal it reopened last month.

Unlike Germany's bad bank model for troubled lenders, the new Austrian wind-down unit, called Heta Asset Resolution, does not have state guarantees.

Asked whether he would rule out insolvency for Heta, Schelling reiterated that it was premature to speculate on this while the value of its assets was being screened.

"In principle absolutely nothing is to be ruled out. I am not one who does not look closely at alternatives, but I can't confirm (an insolvency option) at the moment," he said.