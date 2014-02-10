VIENNA Feb 10 Austria's markets watchdog warned
the government on Monday against letting nationalised lender
Hypo Alpe Adria go bust, saying it was impossible to
gauge the risk that such a move entailed.
"This is an incalculable adventure. We should orient
ourselves toward countries like Germany that wind down banks in
an orderly way. We should not orient ourselves to countries like
Cyprus," Financial Market Authority (FMA) co-head Helmut Ettl
told reporters.
"The biggest risks are of course an infection of
creditworthiness of the Republic (of Austria) given the
Carinthian guarantees," he said, referring to around 12.5
billion euros ($17 billion) worth of debt guarantees from Hypo's
home province.
The government wants healthier banks such as Raiffeisen Bank
International, Erste Group and Bank Austria
to support a bad bank that would absorb toxic assets
from Hypo and relieve its chronic need for fresh capital, but
has not ruled out letting Hypo, nationalised in 2009, go bust.
