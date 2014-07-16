WASHINGTON, July 16 The World Bank on Wednesday
said it was challenging Austria's decision to write down all
debt owned by nationalized lender Hypo Alpe Adria, which could
see the global development institution lose more than $200
million.
Austria's lower house of parliament last week approved
legislation that would wipe out some subordinated creditors of
the Hypo bank despite guarantees from its home
province, entering uncharted territory for debt markets.
The World Bank holds 150 million euros ($203 million) in
guaranteed subordinated debt in the Austrian bank.
"We are currently in discussions with the Austrian
authorities, which have committed to undertake a legal review of
the situation," World Bank spokesman Frederick Jones said. "We
believe that this review will confirm that the international
legal obligations of Austria ... will prevail over domestic
legislation."
A spokesman for Austria's finance ministry confirmed the
World Bank had asked for an exception to be made in its case,
but the ministry did not believe this would be legally possible.
The World Bank's articles of agreement, which Austria signed
as a member of the multilateral institution, prohibit the bank's
assets from being seized by executive or legislative action.
Vienna has fully or partially nationalized three lenders
including Hypo since the global financial crisis blew up in
2008.
($1 = 0.7394 Euros)
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov in Washington, additional
reporting by Georgina Prodhan in Vienna; Editing by Tom Brown)