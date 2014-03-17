BRIEF-Equinix qtrly earnings per share $0.57
* Equinix Inc Sees fy 2017 revenue greater than $3.976 billion
VIENNA, March 17 Ailing Austrian state bank Hypo Alpe Adria said on Monday it had redeemed a 750 million euro ($1.04 billion) bond after the government last week granted a quick capital injection to enable the repayment.
"The bond was redeemed this morning as previously announced," a spokesman said.
Austria last Wednesday approved the capital injection for the bank with its Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger, saying the state would stand behind the loss-making bank.
($1 = 0.7181 Euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
LAGOS, April 26 The value of Nigeria's latest naira exchange rate, set specifically for portfolio investors, eased for a second straight day on Wednesday even as the central bank stepped up dollar sales on the spot and forward markets.