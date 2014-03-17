VIENNA, March 17 Ailing Austrian state bank Hypo Alpe Adria said on Monday it had redeemed a 750 million euro ($1.04 billion) bond after the government last week granted a quick capital injection to enable the repayment.

"The bond was redeemed this morning as previously announced," a spokesman said.

Austria last Wednesday approved the capital injection for the bank with its Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger, saying the state would stand behind the loss-making bank.

